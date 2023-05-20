Kazakh President to hold talks with Italy’s PM and President of Singapore

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 22 Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold talks with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, who will arrive in Kazakhstan for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The same day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with President of Singapore Halimah Yacob, who will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. The parties are expected to discuss cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

On May 25 the President of Kazakhstan will attend the regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow.