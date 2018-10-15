Kazakh President to meet with European politicians and businessmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Finland on October 16-17 at the invitation of President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö. It is the second official state visit of the Kazakh leader to Finland. The President paid the first visit in March 2009.

"According to the trip program President Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö will have talks. The President will also meet with representatives of business circle of Finland. The parties are expected to sign a number of documents, including commercial contracts," head of the Kazakh MFA's press service Aibek Smadiyarov told the weekly briefing.



The commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Finland made $307.9 million in 2017, for the past January-July the sales reached $160.1 million.



For the past 13 years since 2005 until the first quarter of 2018 the gross inflow of direct investments from Finland to Kazakhstan made $334 million. As of today there are more than 50 enterprises with participation of the Finnish capital in Kazakhstan.



On October 18, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will meet with King of Belgium Philippe within the framework of the 12th Summit of the Asia-Europe Forum to be held on October 18-19 in Brussels.