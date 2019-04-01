Kazakh President to meet with OSCE Chairman-in-Office

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Miroslav Lajčák, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, will make a working visit to Kazakhstan on 7-8 April this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"During the visit [of Miroslav Lajčák], it is planned to hold meetings with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva and Minister of Foreign Affairs Beibut Atamkulov," said Aibek Smadiyarov, Spokesperson for the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, has told today's briefing.



According to him, the sides will discuss the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Slovak relations and Kazakhstan-OSCE interaction, and Kazakhstan's international initiatives to ensure global security.