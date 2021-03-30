Kazakh President to moderate informal summit of Turkic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to moderate an informal summit of the Turkic Council set to take place on March 31, 2021, in a digital format, Kazinform correspodent reports.

The informal summit of the Turkic Council is to take place tomorrow, March 31, at 05:00pm Nur-Sultan time in a digital format. The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is to open and moderate the event, according to the Facebook about of the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali

The summit will be joined by First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán, and Turkic Council Secretary General Bagdad Amreev.

Further development of cooperation in trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres are to be discussed during the event, where it is expected to adopt a declaration on cultural values of the Turkic speaking countries and the status of the Council.