EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:00, 31 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to outline socioeconomic development goals in his Address

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his State-of-the-Nation Address President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will prioritize the country’s socioeconomic development goals for the period ahead, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, posted on his Facebook account.

    Tomorrow, September 1, at 11:00 a.m. the Head of State will deliver his State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers. Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will prioritize the country’s socioeconomic development goals for the period ahead. The republican TV Channels will broadcast the sitting.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!