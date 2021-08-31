Kazakh President to outline socioeconomic development goals in his Address

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In his State-of-the-Nation Address President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will prioritize the country’s socioeconomic development goals for the period ahead, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, posted on his Facebook account.

