Kazakh President to participate in SCO, BRICS summits in Ufa

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in two major summits of the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member nations on July 9-10 in Ufa, Russia, the president's press service reports.

