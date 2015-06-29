EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:12, 29 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to participate in SCO, BRICS summits in Ufa

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in two major summits of the BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member nations on July 9-10 in Ufa, Russia, the president's press service reports.

    The President of Kazakhstan will take part in the SCO and BRICS Summits on July 9-10 in the Russian city of Ufa, the statement of the Akorda's press service says.

