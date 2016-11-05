EN
    12:39, 05 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to pay official visit to Japan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Japan on November 6-9, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    While in Tokyo, President Nazarbayev will meet with Emperor Akihito, Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Japanese businessmen.

    Additionally, the Head of State will address the Japanese Parliament and Tokai University.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev is also expected to visit the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and participate in the ceremony of awarding the special title "Honorary citizen of Hiroshima".

