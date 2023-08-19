EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:00, 19 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to pay official visit to Vietnam

    None
    Фото: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the invitation of President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will pay an official visit to Hanoi on August 20-22, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    As part of the visit the President of Kazakhstan will hold meetings with the country’s top leadership to debate cooperation development prospects between the two nations in trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Besides, the Head of State will visit manufacturing facilities and meet representatives of the business community of Vietnam.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!