EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:00, 13 July 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to pay tribute to memory of victims of coronavirus

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other officials are expected to pay the tribute to the memory of the victims of coronavirus pandemic in front of the Akorda residence.

    It is to be broadcast live on the national TV channel, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    As earlier reported, July 13 is declared the National Day of Mourning. At 12:00 p.m. a moment of silence is to be observed the countrywide.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!