Kazakh President to pay working visit to Beijing to participate in opening ceremony of XXIV Winter Olympic Games

«On February 4-5, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, will pay a working visit to Beijing to participate in the opening ceremony of the XXIV Winter Olympic Games. The program of President Tokayev’s visit also includes bilateral meeting with President Xi,» reads the Facebook post.