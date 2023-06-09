EN
    09:23, 09 June 2023

    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President is expected to hold talks today with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will receive the UN delegation consisting of Miroslav Jenča, the Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and Americas in the United Nations Department of Political Affairs, Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the Executive Secretary of ESCAP, and Ivana Živković, the UNDP Assistant Administrator.

    Besides, the Head of State will meet with European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanné, and WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.


