Kazakh President to take part in international conference «Building a Nuclear Weapons Free World

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international conference titled "Building a Nuclear Weapons Free World" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site will be held in the Palace of Independence in Astana on August 29.

"The event will be held within the international day against nuclear tests marked annually in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly. President of Kazakhstan is expected to deliver a speech at the event," the press service of the Senate informed.

A plenary sitting and four sessions titled "UN and disarmament process: what are the prospects? Manifesto "World. 21st century", "Renouncing nuclear deterrence - new quality of international security", "Nuclear weapons zones. Geography of stable world", "Role of civil society in the sphere of nuclear disarmament" will be held within the framework of the event.

According to Chairman of the Organization Committee of the Conference, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the 25th anniversary of the closing of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site is the date of the global importance.

"President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is rightfully a leader of the global anti-nuclear movement. His decision on closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site is the only such case in the history. The idea of complete nuclear disarmament is reflected in the Manifesto "The World. 21st century". The 25th anniversary of the closure of the nuclear test site in Semipalatinsk is another reason for the world community to think about the importance of building peace on the planet and propose new joint solutions for solving security problems," K. Tokayev stressed.

It is expected that the final document will be adopted at the Astana conference.