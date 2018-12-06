11:37, 06 December 2018 | GMT +6
Kazakh President to take part in nationwide teleconference
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take place in the nationwide teleconference themed The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan at the EXPO Congress Center on December 11, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry for Innovations and Development.
New industrial, infrastructure and energy facilities will be launched countrywide during the teleconference.