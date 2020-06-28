Kazakh President to unveil new measures to halt COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Tomorrow, June 29, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair a session on new measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, Kazinform reports.

Berik Uali, President’s Press Secretary, broke the news via his official Facebook account.

In his latest Facebook post, Uali revealed the Head of State will assess the current situation and unveil a set of measures aimed at increasing the level of protection of the nation’s health.

The session will also focus on the issues of support of economy and social protection of the population.

Members of the Government, heads of government agencies, and governors of the regions of Kazakhstan are expected to participate in the session.