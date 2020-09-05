Kazakh President to visit E Kazakhstan in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In October this year Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to East Kazakhstan, the President’s Twitter account reads.

Yesterday the East Kazakhstan Governor reported to the Head of State on the work done within celebrations of the 175th anniversary of Abai. The Abai museum complex in Semey, all the facilities situated in the poet’s motherland were fully modernized. In October the President will pay a working visit to East Kazakhstan and survey all these sites.

As earlier reported, on May 30, 2019 the Head of State signed the decree On celebrations of the 175th anniversary since the birth of Abai Kunanbaiuly.