ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The exhibition of achievements "Made in Kazakhstan-2015" has been launched in Astana. President Nursultan Nazarbayev will familiarize with the achievements of Kazakhstan in the light industry and with new big and significant projects.

More than 80 companies from all the regions of Kazakhstan are taking part in the exhibition. The products made in Kazakhstan are presented at the event. Besides, the exhibition allows to familiarize with new enterprises and production lines, innovative ideas in modernization and production.

"This exhibition became a demonstration that the number of types of produced consumer goods is increasing. We have almost all types of products here, from milk to buttons and so on," organizer of the exhibition, Chairman of the Board of "NADLoC" JSC Kairat Bekturgenov noted.

He also specified that the exhibition was aimed at increasing the level of awareness of people about Kazakhstani goods and companies.

Besides, a bilateral memorandum on placing the common logo on the products of companies was signed during the event. In total, about 20 memorandums are expected to be signed within the framework of the exhibition.

A live press conference with the participation of Nursultan Nazarbayev will be held within the exhibition as well. The President will launch a number of innovative projects in the regions of the country during the live conference.