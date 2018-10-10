EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:20, 10 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President to visit Finland

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to pay an official visit to Finland on October 16-17. 

    The Kazakh Leader will hold meetings with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö and attend the forum with representatives of business communities of Finland, Akorda press service said.

    Besides, the Head of State will take part in the 12th Summit of Asia-Europe Forum scheduled to take place on October 18-19 in Brussels, the Kingdom of Belgium.

    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!