Kazakh President to visit the United Kingdom

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Aslan Sarinzhipov, Minister of Education and Science, has held a meeting with the Minister for Trade and Investment Lord Francis Maude, the press-service of the agency reported.

The roundtable was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps and the Ministry for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan, heads of the Chamber of Commerce of Great Britain and the British Council, heads of departments of Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan. The sitting discussed the following issues: obligations of the UK in support of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan and the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland; support of the state program for Education Development of Kazakhstan aimed at implementation of President's address "100 specific steps"; current definition of key priorities and areas of reforms which need the support of the UK; development of the partner program called "Newton-Al-Farabi" and the status of its funding. A new draft of a memorandum between the Ministry for Education and Science and the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills of Great Britain, has been prepared. According to Aslan Sarinzhipov the document is expected to be signed during President Nazarbayev's visit to the United Kingdom (3-4 November 2015). He also informed that in the framework of his visit there will be carried out the Kazakh-British Forum of higher educational institutions. At the end of the meeting Aslan Sarinzhipov thanked the guests for their efforts to expand cooperation in the field of education between universities of Great Britain and Kazakhstan.