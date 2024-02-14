Kazakh President Tokayev addresses members of Consultative Assembly of Qatar

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the members of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar while sharing the vision of Kazakhstan on the current global and regional agenda. Tokayev thanked Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the hospitality while on his first state visit in the country, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Kazakh President Tokayev has become the first foreign leader to deliver his speech before the members of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar. In his speech, Tokayev stressed the high importance of the decision of Qatar to hold first elections to the legislative body in 2021. According to him, the initiative will further promote the prosperity of the country and its international reputation.

Today’s Qatar is an advanced and fast-growing economy which pursues an active and peaceful foreign policy. Under the leadership of His Excellency Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, your country has achieved great success. Qatar can rightfully be proud of its strong economy and prosperous society. We are impressed with your national program Qatar 2030, which combines modernization and national values. I wish our Qatari friends success in implementing this noble mission. In this regard, the Consultative Assembly provides the important legislative support for ambitious reforms and supervises the key internal processes, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh Head of State spoke about the building of Just Kazakhstan using the principles of justice, rule of law, equality and accountability.

Kazakhstan has been pursuing a more inclusive political system and economy, following the principles of accountability and reforms. We’re honest with our past, take pride of our progress and determined about our future. Our country is committed to the protection of rights of human and carries out a number of initiatives from gender equality to labor protection, said the Kazakh leader.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Qatar have solid relationships based on strong ties of friendship, common values and mutual support.

As of today, our countries have realized multiple joint projects including in energy, mining, agriculture, construction and tourism. There are many opportunities for Qatar to become one of the top 10 investors in Kazakhstan in the near future. During the meeting with the Amir, the goal was set to increase the mutual trade. There are huge prospectives in the field of oil and gas exploration. We’re working on adopting the best world practices which could lead to significant geological discoveries, said Tokayev.

In his speech, the Kazakh leader mentioned that the geopolitical conflicts and disputes, terrorism, and climate emergency dominate the international agenda, thus posing a threat to the global security architecture.

The Kazakh Head of State hailed the peacekeeping role of Qatar and its efforts to mediate many conflicts around the world, including in Palestine.

Speaking to the members of the Consultative Assembly of Qatar, Tokayev said that Kazakhstan as the chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization intends to step up cooperation with the observer states and dialogue partners, including Qatar.

The Kazakh President’s speech also focused on climate change and the country’s obligations to achieve carbon neutrality.

Addressing the Assembly was also Chairman Hassan bin Abdulla Al-Ghanim.

