Kazakh President Tokayev congratulates teachers on professional holiday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated teachers on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

«I congratulate Kazakhstani teachers on the holiday! Your professionalism, commitment to the work contribute to the quality of education, that is, the competitiveness of our nation. The State will carry on with its policy aimed at providing full support to teachers. Wish you success in your noble task» reads the Kazakh President’s post on Twitter.

Notably, the Teacher’s Day is marked on the first Sunday of October in Kazakhstan alongside Belarus, Latvia, and Ukraine. The Day was established in 1980 in the USSR.



