Kazakh President Tokayev, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hold meeting in expanded format

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a warm welcome and once again confirmed that Kazakhstan gives utmost importance to the development of cooperation with Germany, which is a key partner of the country in the EU, Kazinform cites Akorda.

As the Kazakh Head of State said, Astana and Berlin maintain active and reliable political dialogue at all levels, close cooperation within multilateral platforms.

Germany is one of the largest trade partners and top investors in the Kazakh economy. Kazakhstan accounts for almost 83% of Germany’s overall trade with the Central Asian region. The bilateral trade turnover between the countries rose 25% to stand at $2.8bn in 2022.

The Head of State stressed the existing potential to further strengthen trade and economic ties and noted the readiness of Kazakhstan to provide all the necessary conditions for increased presence of Germany business on the Kazakh market. Oil and gas chemistry, rare earth metallurgy, green energy, transport and logistics, and agriculture are called as the priority areas of cooperation.

As the practical step, Tokayev proposed to create a Consortium to carry out joint raw material projects with the support of the bilateral Working Group on Projects Financing with the participation of German investors.

Special attention was paid to the strengthening of cooperation in the transit and transport sphere.

Tokayev urged the German side to use the potential of the Trans-Caspian Route as well as take part in the development of infrastructure of the Caspian ports of Aktau and Kuryk.

The Germany side was also invited to build a closer cooperation in the promotion of renewable energy sources, including green hydrogen.

For his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his full support for the large-scale political and economic changes in Kazakhstan, stressing that the rule of law is the main condition for the country’s sustainable development and the support of foreign investors.

Germany confirmed its firm readiness to deepen the trade and economic and investment ties with Kazakhstan, expressing interest in increasing oil exports, diversifying supply chains and carrying out infrastructure projects.

The importance of establishing an intensive exchange in the use of green energy and joint promotion of the climate agenda was noted.

Special attention as placed to the activation of joint work in creating favorable conditions for representatives of SMEs of both countries.