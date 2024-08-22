Kazakh President Tokayev greeted at Qasri Millat residence in Tajikistan

Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, who arrived in Tajikistan for a state visit, was greeted by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon at the Qasri Millat (Palace of the Nation) presidential residence in Dushanbe, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

During the official ceremony of greeting, a salute of 21 guns was fired. Then, the head of the Guard of Honor gave a welcome report to the leaders of both countries.

After the state anthems of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan were played, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emomali Rahmon introduced members of their official delegations. The leaders headed into the White Hall to hold talks in a narrow format afterwards.

Photo: Akorda

