Kazakh President Tokayev meets with Head of Sakha Republic Aisen Nikolayev

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the multifaceted ties between Kazakhstan and the Sakha Republic are developing dynamically, exemplified by the significant increase in the mutual trade turnover, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Photo: Akorda

We’re looking with great interest at the prospects of our cooperation. We have the most cordial relationship with your republic, the Sakha people, and a lot in common. I’d like to note that you led a huge delegation comprising of representatives of the business world and art, said the Kazakh leader.

Head of State Tokayev welcomed the holding of the Days of the Sakha Republic in Kazakhstan, under which cultural and sports events as well as a presentation of the investment and tourist potential of Yakutia are planned.

Photo: Akorda

For his part, Aisen Nikolayev thanked Tojkayev for the warm reception and noted the significant increase in the interaction between Sakha and Kazakhstan. He also expressed the works of support to the people of Kazakhstan and wished a speedy recovery from all the difficulties caused by the floods.

We came to Kazakhstan with the goal to hold the Days of the Sakha Republic. A great deal of business, cultural and sport events are set to take place in Astana and Almaty, said Aisen Nikolayev.

The meeting focused on the promising areas of cooperation, including agriculture, mining, digitalization and tourism.

Photo: Akorda

In addition, it was stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia attach great importance to all-round development of cross-regional cooperation.