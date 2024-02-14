Kazakh President calls for new level of strategic partnership in a meeting with Qatari PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Head of State thanked the Prime Minister of Qatar for his warm welcome. He highly appreciated the level of relations between Kazakhstan and Qatar, and expressed confidence that the agreements reached today will boost the partnership to a new level.

I would like to express my sincere appreciation to you for being involved in the preparation of this visit, which came out to be real success. A package of documents has been signed. They are giving a very strong impetus to our relationship. As I told His Highness Amir of Qatar, we have elevated the relationship between both countries on the level of strategic partnership. I think it is a very big achievement. I am very happy to see this result. But at the same time, we should not be complaisant, we need to go ahead and explore new opportunities of our mutual cooperation, the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that economic cooperation should become a major driving force behind our joint efforts.

In turn, the Prime Minister of Qatar thanked the Kazakh Leader for the visit and highlighted the notable activation of bilateral relations in recent years.

I believe that progress that we have over the last couple of years has been significant and unprecedented. As you mentioned earlier, we should not take this for granted and keep working on achieving more progress. I am very happy to see that the relationship between our countries is upgraded to a strategic partnership. We believe that there is a quite big potential for cooperation of two states, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani noted.

Photo: Akorda

The President called on the governments of the two states to focus on concrete economic agenda to ensure positive trade dynamics.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pins great hopes on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, so-called Middle Corridor. As he claimed, seeking wider access to the huge markets of the Gulf region and exploring new transit routes is a priority. The Head of our state encouraged Qatari companies to cooperate in the development of major infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan.

Photo: Akorda

The parties also paid attention to the prospects of cooperation in agriculture, digitalization and energy sector.