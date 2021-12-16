Kazakh President Tokayev receives congratulatory letters on occasion of Independence Day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Heads of foreign States and international organizations are sending their congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan to Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent his heartfelt congratulations to the Kazakh Head of State on the Independence Day, noting the widely recognized achievements of Kazakhstan reached in the economy, social, scientific and technical and other spheres. The Russian leader underscored the high authority of the country in the international arena.

In his congratulatory letter, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping stressed that over 30 years of independence Kazakhstan has taken a brand new image and makes decisive steps towards entering the list of top 30 countries of the world.

Congratulating Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan on the 30th anniversary of independence US President Joseph Biden noted that he is pleased to join in the celebration of Kazakhstan’s thirty-year leadership in securing the peace, stability and prosperity in Central Asia and at the global level.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev commended the ongoing systemic and large-scale reforms in the country as well as the initiatives of regional and global importance put forward by President Tokayev.

In his letter, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov noted the grandiose achievements and great changes of the country reached during the years of independence including in the political, economic and social spheres as well as foreign policy thanks to which Kazakhstan takes a strong position in the world community.

While congratulating President Tokayev and Kazakhstanis on the Independence Day, French President Emanuel Macron expressed heartfelt wishes of peace and prosperity. The French Leader noted the dynamic of French-Kazakh strategic partnership. He also paid attention to the huge opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of technological innovation, energy, promotion of «green» and sustainable growth, transport and mining industry, health, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

The Kazakh President also received the congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan from presidents of Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, UAE, Iran, Poland, Finland, Austria, Cuba, Brazil, India, and so on.