    21:10, 06 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President Tokayev talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over phone

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deep condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over numerous victims caused by major earthquakes rocking several provinces of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the conversation, Tokayev said Kazakhstan is sending rescuers and paramedics to the affected regions of Türkiye to join the search and rescue operations as well as is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to the fraternal nation.


    Photo: akorda.kz


