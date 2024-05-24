EN
    10:12, 24 May 2024

    Kazakh President Tokayev to address 46th Singapore lecture

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Senior Minister – Coordinating Minister for National Security of Singapore Teo Chee Hean, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev and Mr. Teo Chee Hean discussed the current state and prospects for developing political and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh leader said that Astana is ready to start a new chapter in bilateral partnership based on trusting dialogue and strong trade and investment ties.

    The Head of State stressed that it is a great honor for him to address today the 46th Singapore lecture on regional security, stability and sustainable development.

    Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean thanked Tokayev for visiting the Institute of Southeast Asian Studies. He highlighted the relevance of the lecture of the Kazakh leader to study social and political trends, security issues and economic developments in the region.

    The interlocutors also exchanged views on the international and regional agenda.

    Following the meeting, the Head of State of Kazakhstan left an autograph in his book ‘Overcoming. Diplomatic essays’ written in English, which Teo Chee Hean brought from Kazakhstan.

