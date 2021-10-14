EN
    11:39, 14 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President Tokayev to chair SEEC online meeting

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State’s Press Secretary Berik Uali took to his Facebook account to announce airing of a private meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) chaired by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    «Today, under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council (SEEC) will take place via videoconferencing. The meeting will be aired at 5:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on Khabar channel,» reads the Facebook post.

    Uali also said tomorrow, October 15, Tokayev is to join a meeting of the Council of the CIS Heads of State due to take place online. The meeting will be broadcast at 2:00 pm Nur-Sultan time on Khabar TV channel.



