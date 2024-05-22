EN
    15:15, 22 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President Tokayev to pay state visit to Singapore

    Singapore
    Photo: r-express.ru

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a state visit to the Republic of Singapore on May 23-24, 2024, upon the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    The visit program includes a number of meetings with senior officials of Singapore, heads of major international companies as well as participation in the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Singapore
