Kazakh President Tokayev to pay state visit to Singapore

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to make a state visit to the Republic of Singapore on May 23-24, 2024, upon the invitation of President of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

The visit program includes a number of meetings with senior officials of Singapore, heads of major international companies as well as participation in the Kazakhstan-Singapore Business Forum.