ASTANA. KAZINFORM – On September 14-15, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to pay a working visit to Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Head of State is to attend the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States and a meeting of the Council of the Heads of State – Founders of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.