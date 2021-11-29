Kazakh President Tokayev, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hold meeting

GENEVA. KAZINFORM – Official trip of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Switzerland began with a meeting with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the current issues of and prospects for interaction between Kazakhstan and the WHO. The Kazakh President was presented the information on the measures taken in the country to combat the pandemic, including the development of anti-coronavirus products and mass vaccination against COVID-19.

Remembering the previous meetings with Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus with warm, Tokayev called the WHO a reliable partner of Kazakhstan.

«We highly appreciate Your personal contribution to the development of the WHO. Unfortunately, the world is experiencing difficult times. The new coronavirus strain Omicron is identified. We shall stand together in the fight against coronavirus,» said the President.

The Head of State informed about the work on introducing the Kazakh vaccine QazVac and the second new subunit vaccine QazCoVac-P, which entered the list of candidate vaccines in the stage of clinical trials. The President expressed gratitude to the WHO Director-General for supporting the Kazakh vaccines.

Tokayev expresses his full support for the WHO’s commitment to ensure equal and fair access to vaccines, stressing the readiness to provide the Kazakh vaccine to all countries in need.

The meeting’s participants underlined the importance of coordinating international efforts in improving the health of people. The Kazakh Head of State called for integrating the two important vectors of health care system – primary health care and universal health coverage.

For his part, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the commitment of the Kazakh President to the objectives and approaches of the WHO, including for the development of primary health care.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed Tokayev on the key directions in the fight against coronavirus, new strains and possible scenarios of the pandemic’s further development. The WHO Head once again stressed the crucial importance of vaccines in the fight against the fatal virus.