Kazakh President touches upon transboundary rivers problem at Beijing forum

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of rational management of water resources of transboundary rivers at the roundtable summit at the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Monday.

"It is crucial to discuss the environmental issues, including the problem of rational management of water resources of transboudary rivers that can serve as transport arteries," the Head of State pointed out at the summit.



Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently on a two-day visit to China to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation themed "One Belt, One Road: cooperation for the sake of common prosperity. It is attended by leaders of 29 countries and heads of 3 international organizations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.