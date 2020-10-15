Kazakh President tours Abai-Shakarim memorial complex

ZHIDEBAI. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev toured the memorial complex Abai-Shakarim, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh President examined the restoration works at the memorial complex Abai-Shakarim, and the poet’s house-museum.

The reconstructions works have been carried out as part of the poet Abai’s 175th anniversary including planting of around 200 spruce trees, erection of a dome roof of the amphitheater, as well as large constructions facing the front square. The President commended the works done and presented the books to the memorial complex and house-museum.

The Head of State also visited the reconstructed Visit Center.

The Museum of Qunanbai in honor of Abai’s father was opened in the country, housing conference and exhibition halls and wherein visitors could learn about the life and work of Qunanbai.