Kazakh President tours EXPO-town (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has inspected a construction site of EXPO-town.

"Holding of EXPO-2017 is an important milestone in the development of the city. I have carefully examined the exhibition's objects. The schedule is executed. Every day 10 thousand people work on the construction site," said Nursultan Nazarbayev at a meeting on socio-economic development of Astana and preparation for EXPO-2017.

The President noted that the exhibition should demonstrate, without exception, all the achievements of independent Kazakhstan and the

capital.

Note that the international specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will kick off in Astana July 10 and end September 10. It is expected that representatives of 100 countries will take part in the event. A significant number of tourists will come from the CIS, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Turkey.

Currently, 82 countries and 14 international organizations have confirmed their participation in EXPO-2017.

