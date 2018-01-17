EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:30, 17 January 2018

    Kazakh President, U.S. Energy Secretary meet in Washington D.C.

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his official visit to the United States, Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with the U.S. Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, the Akorda press service reports.

    President Nazarbayev highlighted the well-established nature of the Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation in oil and gas and dwelled upon the implementation of projects at the country's Tengiz and Kashagan fields.

    The Head of State also called on investors to increase processing capacities in Kazakhstan.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev proceeded to speak about the projects the country is implementing in terms of green energy and informed his interlocutor of the opening of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan.

    In turn, the U.S. Energy Secretary thanked Kazakh President for the meeting and named key factors contributing to strengthening investment cooperation between the countries.

    In conclusion, the sides exchanged views on further development of bilateral relations in oil and gas and energy sectors.

     

