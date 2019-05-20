Kazakh President, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State highlighted personal contribution of UN Secretary General António Guterres to strengthening cooperation and partnership between Kazakhstan and the UN.



"Cooperation with the UN is the priority direction of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. I would like to convey my good wishes to UN Secretary General António Guterres and thank him for fruitful cooperation and support of Kazakhstan's international initiatives," the President said.



The parties debated prospects for implementing regional projects and participation of Kazakhstani peacemakers in the missions under the UN aegis.



"We highly appreciate Kazakhstan's active position on regional cooperation issues. We express gratitude to You, Mr. President, for opening the new UN building in Almaty," Miroslav Jenča said.