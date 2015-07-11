MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakh President Nurusltan Nazarbayev underlined Iran's important role in regional and international security, according to IRNA.

'The Islamic Republic of Iran has a high status in restoration of regional and international security,' the Kazakh president said, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Ufa, Russia, on Friday.

The Kazakh president also highlighted Iran's role in SCO's economic and trade cooperation structure, and said, 'I hope the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the Group 5+1 would end successfully and final agreement would be struck by the negotiating sides.'

President Nazarbayev pointed to the complicated and tense situation of the Middle East, and said, 'The conditions of Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq is the cause of concern and there are still differences between the Palestinians and Israel.'