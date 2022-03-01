EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:03, 01 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President urges both countries to work on peaceful settlement

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «We call on both states to make utmost efforts to pursue a dialogue and work on a peaceful settlement. There is no other way,» Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted regarding the situation in Ukraine.

    «A bad peace is better than a good war.» Without peace, there will be no development. Kazakhstan is ready to provide its good office, if needed,» the Head of State emphasized.


