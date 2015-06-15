EN
    13:35, 15 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President urges local companies to employ NU graduates

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev encourages local companies to hire graduates of the Nazarbayev University.

    Mr. President urged local companies to choose experts among the graduates of the university. Head of State said that the graduates should believe in themselves and work for the prosperity of the motherland. At the end of his speech, the President wished the graduates of the university success and happiness.

