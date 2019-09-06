EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:26, 06 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President urges to embark on new management culture standards

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «It is essential to embark on the emerging standards of the management culture,» the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said addressing the first session of the National Public Confidence Council.

    As the President noted, the National Council members suggest disseminating the open akimat (administration) practices countrywide which will let lift barriers between the population and public servants.




