Kazakh President urges to fight against monopolists within Samruk Kazyna restructuring

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined three focus areas during restructuring of the Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Foundation, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State said today that more detailed discussion of realization of the reforms would be held later.

When addressing the Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to carrying out the restructuring of the Foundation.

At today's Government meeting he prioritized the decisive fight against monopolists in the sphere of construction and reconstruction as the same companies win tenders.

The Head of State noted that it is crucial to specify in details reforming of the Foundation.