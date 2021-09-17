Kazakh President urges to initiate informal dialogue with new authorities of Afghanistan

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – During the joint session of the Council of CSTO and SCO Heads of State in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged both organizations to initiate an informal dialogue with the new authorities of Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the participants of the session, President Tokayev said it is necessary to initiate an informal dialogue with the new authorities of Afghanistan. According to the Head of State, it will allow to obtain an overview of threats, regional stability and restore trade and economic ties with the country.

He added that it is too early to talk about the official recognition.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev went on to emphasize that a lot will depend on further practical steps of the new administration of Afghanistan and the corresponding resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He expressed hope that joint efforts of the SCO and the CSTO will allow to enhance the overall effectiveness of the efforts to solve the pressing issues of security and stable development for the entire region.