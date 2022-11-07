EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:16, 07 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President urges to preserve Mangistau crown jewel, Karakol Lake

    None
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in Aktau the Head of State highlighted the unique landmark of Mangistau region, an artificial Karakol Lake, the home to many migratory birds, the red-listed ones, for example, a pink flamingo, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.

    The ecologists noted that the lake grew shallow. The President charged to study the issue.

    As state there, one of the most important problems of the region is desertisation. Planting of saksaul perform well in the region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to attract highly skilled international expert to solve tis issues.

    The President said that the environmental situation in the region will significantly improve if competent bodies take transparent and efficient decisions, if the government, business and people have high responsibility. These are the main priorities for the development of Mangistau region. the President assigned the akimat and Government consider the tasks set and provide their execution.


    Photo: ecojer.kz





    Tags:
    Environment President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!