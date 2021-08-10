EN
    Kazakh President urges to promote Abai’s works abroad

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – «We should promote the works of Abai not only within our country, but also abroad,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, Kazinform reports.

    «Today marks the Day of Abai. We glorify the great son of our people because his works encompass our national being, mentality, and outlook. We should promote the works of Abai not only within our country, but also abroad,» reads The Kazakh President’s post on Twitter.


    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
