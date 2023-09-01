Kazakh President urges to stiffen child abuse punishment

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State addressing the joint session of the Parliament's both Chambers said each child in Kazakhstan should feel happy and safe, Kazinform reports.

People’s interest and need underlie the economic development strategy of Kazakhstan, it should be human-centered to the utmost. It is necessary to steer clear from the raw materials-based country.

Annually Kazakhstan records more than 400,000 births. By the yearend the country’s population will reach 20 million people. The country’s life expectancy also grows, last year it made 74 years old. Kazakhstan is considered as one of the young countries in the world with the average age of the population of 32 years old. The third of the country’s population accounts for youth.

The Head of State tasked to turn current demographic trends to the competitive edge.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev demanded to stiffen child abuse penalties children should have happy and safe childhood. Besides, it is crucial to pay attention to safety measures for, children’s clothes and food.

The Head of State charged to strengthen psychological support service at educational facilities, hotline, and develop an efficient program to help victims of abuse and bullying.