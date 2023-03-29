Kazakh President urges to take drastic steps to improve quality of education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan needs to take drastic steps to better quality of secondary education, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation, President Tokayev stressed it is crucial to gradually improve the quality of human capital because the key wealth of Kazakhstan is its people, their knowledge and skills that drive the progress in the country.

To this end, according to the Head of State, it is necessary to use holistic approach in the development of domestic education system.

The President reminded that Kazakhstan has dramatically stepped up investment into the education sphere in the past couple of years, increased the number of kindergartens and schools as well as constructed and reconstructed educational facilities.

However, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is adamant, this is not enough.

In his words, Kazakhstan needs to take drastic steps to improve the quality of education countrywide, including enhancing the status of teachers who play a key role in the academic process.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev opened the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation earlier this morning.

The Head of State decreed to convoke the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the 8th convocation on March 27.

Early elections of the deputies of the Majilis and maslikhats were held nationwide on March 19. Seven officially registered political parties took part in the elections.