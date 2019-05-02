EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:29, 02 May 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visited school in Ushtobe town

    None
    None
    USHTOBE. KAZINFORM In the course of his trip to Almaty region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Ushtobe Secondary School, Akorda press service informs.

    The Head of State was familiarized with the infrastructure of the school and surveyed informatics and robotics rooms, library and school museum.null

    At a meeting with the students and teaching staff, the Head of State called the students to be worthy citizens of the Motherland and wished them success.null

    In turn, the teachers and the students thanked the President for his support of the country's education system.

    In 1996 the school was named after the WWII veteran, writer Kemel Tokayev.null

    Tags:
    Almaty region Education President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!