    08:16, 06 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visited Suleyman Demirel University

    Photo: akorda.kz
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM On September 5 as part of his working trip to Almaty region the Head of State visited the Suleyman Demirel University to get acquainted with its educational approaches, research activities and further development strategy, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

    There are 8,500 students, including international students from Central Asia, China, Russia, Mongolia, Indonesia in the university with 500 professors teaching them. The university collaborates with 70 universities of the world, takes part in the Erasmus program and other academic mobility and student’s exchange programs.

    It also has a research institute and centers, scientific laboratories which implement the Kazakh language, history of Kazakhstan, mathematics and IT projects.

    The Head of State met with young teachers, scientists and students. The students of the engineering and physical sciences faculty of the University showed the President their own race car developed and built as part of the Formula Student race project.


