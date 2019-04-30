Kazakh President visits Almaty Mother's Centre

ALMATY. KAZINFORM As part of the working visit to Almaty, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Bakytty Otbasy (Happy Family) Mother's Home.

The one-stop shop centre is purposed to provide consultations to the socially vulnerable families. Any woman may contact the centre to get psychological and legal assistance, pass computer literacy courses, etc.



There are 14,500 large families in Almaty to date, of which 5,000 are the low-income. Since April 1, 923 families received targeted social assistance.



As earlier reported, the Head of State is expected to visit social and cultural facilities, meet with youth and mothers with many children.