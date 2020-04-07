EN
    15:00, 07 April 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakh President visits ‘Continental Logistics’ center

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has visited «Continental Logistics» transport and logistics center, Kazinform reported citing Head of State’s Twitter account.

    During his visit to the transport and logistics center «Continental Logistics» Mr. Tokayev has got acquainted with the state of food supply to the capital and regions. He noted that the country is fully provided with socially significant goods. He added that the state food stocks worth KZT14.8 billion is being formed.


